PF member of the central committee Jean Kapata says the PF is definitely winning the August polls because the election is a one-horse race. Speaking in an interview, Friday, Kapata said the PF did not have any competitor in next month’s general elections and was 100 percent sure of winning. “As far as we are concerned, we don’t have any competitors. Yes, you can say the major opposition party [is] the UPND, but still they can’t match our campaign as PF. There is no opposition that is a threat to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.