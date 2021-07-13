Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has urged politicians not to be self-centred but to be considerate of their followers by not exposing them to COVID-19 unnecessarily. And UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo says President Edgar Lungu set the tone for how the UPND should operate by not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines when he toured Bauleni and Mtendere townships on Friday. Commenting on Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe’s remarks that President Lungu did not go to Mtendere and Bauleni townships to campaign but to...