ECONOMIST Maambo Hamaundu says the disruption in the supply of goods from South Africa may push Zambia’s inflation even further, adding that economic challenges will be unimaginable. And Economist Noel Nkhoma says the current unrest in South Africa should be a lesson that Zambia cannot continue to depend on imports for survival. Meanwhile, Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA) president Ferdinand Simaanya has attributed the violent acts in South Africa to high levels of youth unemployment in that country. Stakeholders have been calling on government to declare a state of...



