FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to withdraw the restrictions imposed on political gatherings so that all political actors can campaign freely. In an interview, Sacika said ECZ was abrogating its constitutional powers by not fairly applying imposed restrictions on all political actors. “It is wrong for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to politicize the COVID-19 in order to influence the outcome of elections next month. It is wrong for ECZ to be working under the instructions of the...



