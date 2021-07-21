KASENENGWA PF aspiring member of parliament Philemon Twasa says Zambia has the cheapest commodities compared to its eight neighbouring countries. In an interview, Twasa said people from neighbouring countries were buying commodities in Zambia because they had discovered that prices were cheaper. “Of course those concerns are there and usually the high cost of living is the message being used by our opponents so we try to counter that. The cost of living is high and that is understood. But comparatively, it is not because we need to compare ourselves...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.