FORMER Deputy Minister of Education Clement Sinyinda has challenged the PF to tabulate their developmental projects in order to see if they have directly improved livelihoods. And Sinyinda says the comparison being made with neighbouring countries regarding the high cost of living is unrealistic as majority of Zambians cannot afford basic needs. Meanwhile, Sinyinda says the police service must openly condemn President Edgar Lungu because he has been going round campaigning in the name of sensitizing people about the dangers of COVID-19. In an interview, Sinyinda said most infrastructure projects...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.