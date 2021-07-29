THE Zambia Police Service has recorded 4,324 cases of Gender-Based Violence in the second quarter of 2021 from the 4,409 cases reported during the same period last year. Giving GBV statistics for the second quarter of this year in a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said 30 GBV murder cases were recorded in the period under review. Katongo said 1,104 children were abused countrywide out of which 872 were girls while 232 were boys. “4,324 cases of Gender-Based Violence were reported Countrywide during the Second Quarter of 2021 compared...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.