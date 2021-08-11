THE European Union delegation to Zambia says it is extremely important for government not to shutdown the internet during the election period. Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Tuesday, European Union Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski said he was happy that government had denied the rumours of shutting down the internet during the election period. He said the election period was a crucial time and that Zambians needed to have access to information by using the internet. “It is extremely important in seeing a level playing field and so we are happy...



