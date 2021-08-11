FORMER Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu says PF’s acrimonious stance against foreign observers is rubbish. And Archbishop Mpundu says Zambia is primitive when it comes to democracy as state institutions are loyal to the President instead of the constitution. In an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said all PF wanted was to rig the elections. “It is all rubbish. What the PF wants is to rig the elections, that is all. Anyone who comes around, even opposition political party members have not been included but they have been excluded from monitoring. So...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.