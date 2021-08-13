Former Lands Minister Jean Kapata at the launch of the Zambia Nurses and Midwives Multi-purpose Cooperation Society Limited at Government Complex in Lusaka on November 5, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AS PF, there is nothing like accepting defeat because we have done our homework and we know that we are the winners, says PF member of the central committee Jean Kapata. Commenting on former president Rupiah Banda’s remarks that winners of Thursday’s general elections must remain humble and the “losers” must graciously accept defeat, Kapata said PF was winning the polls as they campaigned in almost every corner of the country. “There is nothing like accepting defeat as PF because we have done our homework and so there is nothing...