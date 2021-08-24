Former Law Association of Zambia president Eddie Mwitwa speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) AT Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa says outgoing President Edgar Lungu’s decision to pardon Chishimba Kambwili in the forgery case can be challenged in the courts of law if his appeal was still pending. In an interview, Mwitwa said a decision done outside the law should be null and void. “Technically, in a perfect world, if anybody who has power to do something does it outside the law, that decision is supposed to be null and void. You cannot do something without the requisite authority or power....