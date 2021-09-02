Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) chapter president Kalungu Joseph Sampa gives a speech at the 20th anniversary gala dinner at Mika, Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on November 27, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says it is horrified by the revelations that fake COVID-19 vaccines were illegally imported in the country by businessman Valden Findlay. Responding to a query on revelations that Findlay’s company Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment imported fake COVID-19 vaccines for supply to the Ministry of Health, TIZ president Sampa Kalungu wondered under what circumstances a private company without an import permit could be allowed to bring vaccines into the country. “TIZ is horrified by the revelations made in the 1st September 2021 edition of the News Diggers, concerning...