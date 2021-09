Former Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa addresses journalists at the Ministry of National Development and Planning during the tour of the renovated and newly constructed office block in Lusaka July 18, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa says former president Edgar Lungu did his best and he meant well for the country. In an interview, Chalikosa said the PF needed to reorganise itself so that people could still have faith in the party. “I am a true green, and my place is with PF whatever the outcome. We just have to think through things, look at how we can restructure ourselves in a way that people will have faith in us once more. And also to learn from our mistakes....