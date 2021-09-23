INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has dissolved the Road Development Agency (RDA) board with immediate effect. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development public relations officer Jeff Banda, Thursday, Milupi thanked all those who served on the board for the services they rendered to the agency and wished them well in their future endeavours. “The board of directors of the Road Development Agency has been dissolved with immediate effect. By virtue of being the appointing authority and in line with established...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.