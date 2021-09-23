FORMER Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Dr Caleb Fundanga says people who have legitimate businesses operate through banks, adding that large sums of money outside the banking systems is an indication of the existence of illicit activities. And Dr Fundanga says workers in public institutions should speak out whenever they see wrong doing. In an interview, Dr Fundanga questioned how it was possible for individuals to be found with a lot of money when there was a regulation that one could not withdraw a lot of cash at any given...



