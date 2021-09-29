INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has assured the public that all crimes reported during the previous government are receiving adequate attention from his command. Meanwhile, the Zambia Police and security from ZESCO have arrested some criminals in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt for stealing Duplex ZESCO cables which supply power from ZESCO poles to residences. According to a statement issued by Police spokesperson Esther Katongo, Tuesday, Kajoba assured the general public that cases perceived to have dragged or to be inactive were now very active. He added that it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.