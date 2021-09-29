SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says it is regrettable that the number of female members of parliament has regressed to 15 percent in the 13th National Assembly from 18.1 percent in the 12th Assembly. And Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) board chairperson Mary Mulenga says Zambia has missed an opportunity to narrow the gender gap by achieving the 50-50 women representation. Speaking during the introductory engagement between the female members of parliament and the women’s movement, Tuesday, Speaker Mutti said the numbers of women being elected to...



