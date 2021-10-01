Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo poses for a photo with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Zambia shortly after a briefing at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on September 30, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says the UPND administration will prioritise the maintenance of peace and security through active engagement in regional, continental and global initiatives. And High Commissioner of Malawi and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Warren Gunda expressed confidence in Kakubo’s ability to thrive in his position. Speaking during a meeting with members of the Diplomatic Corps, Thursday, Kakubo said his government’s ambitious economic blueprint could not be achieved in the absence of peace, security and political stability. “It is important to note, your Excellencies,...