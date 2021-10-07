Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu with Voice for Just Climate Action country engagement manager William Chilufya at the Members of Parliament orientation to climate change meeting in Lusaka on October 10, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GREEN Economic and Environmental Minister Collins Nzovu says government is committed to making sure Zambia becomes a global beacon for environmental sustainability and a champion of green economy. And Nzovu has called on members of parliament to play a role in sharing of information and knowledge about climate change challenges in Zambia. Meanwhile, Voice for Just Climate Action Country engagement manager William Chilufya has urged members of Parliament to lobby for adequate funding to climate solutions through the national budget. Speaking at the Members of Parliament orientation to climate change...