POLICE in Kasama have launched a manhunt for an armed criminal who shot dead a police officer, raped two female toll collectors and stole K38,425 in the early hours of today. In a statement, Friday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the police officer was shot twice in the chest and left leg. “Police in Kasama have launched a manhunt in the cases of Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Rape which occurred on 8th October, 2021 between 02:00 hours and 04:00 hours at Kalense toll gate in Kasama in which a Police...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.