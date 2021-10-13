HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has disclosed that sporadic cases of typhoid have been detected with three cases currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital.

And Masebo says the country has recorded 15 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, Wednesday, Masebo said this time of the year was associated with food and water borne diseases.

“As we have been cautioning, this time of year is associated with food and water borne diseases. Many of you may have heard the rumours of a typhoid outbreak in Lusaka. We wish to update the nation that through our disease intelligence units at the Zambia National Public Health Institute, we are investigating reports within Lusaka province. Sporadic cases of typhoid have been detected with three cases currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital. We will keep you updated on this developing situation,” she stated.

The Health Minister said the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases now stood at 209,411.

“In the last 24 hours, we confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases out of the 5,622 tests that were conducted countrywide, (0.3 percent overall national positivity). The new cases were reported from eight of the ten provinces; Central and Eastern did not detect any positives from the tests conducted. The breakdown of the new cases and within province positivity are as follows: Central province zero (0.0 percent), Copperbelt province two (1.3percent), Eastern province zero (0.0 percent). Luapula province one (0.4 percent), Lusaka province one (0.05 percent). Muchinga province three (0.4 percent), Northern province one (0.2percent), North-western province three (1.1 percent). Southern province three (0.4 percent), Western province one (0.4 percent). The cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 209,411,” she said.

Masebo said three COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

“On a sad note, we recorded three new deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 3,657 (classified as 2,738 COVID-19 deaths and 919 COVID-19 associated deaths),” she said.

Masebo said there were currently 222 active cases.

“In the last 24 hours, we had no new admissions, while there were two facility discharges made. Currently 14 (six percent) of the active cases are admitted; in Lusaka (five), Northern (three), Copperbelt (two), N/western (two), Muchinga (one), and Southern (one) provinces while the rest of the provinces currently have no patients under admission. Of those who are admitted, 10 (71 percent) on Oxygen therapy and two (14 percent) are in critical condition. Patients being managed from home: We discharged nine patients from home management who met the WHO criteria for discharge, leaving 208 (94 percent) currently under home management. Following the discharges made in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of recoveries recorded to date now stands at 205,532 (98 percent recovered). We currently have 222 active cases up by one from the 221 reported yesterday),” she said.

Meanwhile, Masebo said the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered stood at 818,523.

“In the last 24 hours, we administered the following: 4,959 doses of Johnson and Johnson. 2,067 Dose one and 1,193 Dose two AstraZeneca. 319 Doses of Sinopharm. This brings the cumulative number of doses that have been administered to date to 818,523. These are broken down by dose type as follows: 343,553 Dose one vaccinations and 474,970 fully vaccinated (of which 290,871 (61 percent) are the single dose J&J vaccinations). Only 5.5 percent of the targeted population are fully vaccinated,” stated Masebo.