Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LABOUR and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba says the strike by employees of First Quantum Minerals was a result of a perceived delay by management to implement the unionized preferred pension scheme. She was responding to a question asked by Kantanshi PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba in Parliament on what caused the riotous behavior by employees at FQM in Solwezi and NFC Africa Mining in Chambishi last month. “Madam Speaker, the reasons for the work stoppages for Solwezi were around perceived delay and or failure by FQM management to...