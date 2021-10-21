Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda at the induction meeting of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says all former presidents and political parties were invited to the National Day of Prayer and Fasting. Commenting on former works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa’s remarks that former president Edgar Lungu was not invited by the State to the national prayers, Kasanda said it was not true. “It is very untrue. Those were national prayers, meaning they were countrywide prayers and all political parties were invited for the day of National Prayer. For those that did not come to the day of Fasting and...