Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says the appreciation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies might not lead to an immediate decline in the prices of goods. And Mulenga says government will set up a fertiliser plant which will produce 10 times more than Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia. Speaking in Parliament, Tuesday, Mulenga said it may take a little while for prices to decline on the domestic market even when the Kwacha had appreciated. He said the country was expected to see price stability domestically as import commodity...