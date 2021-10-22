HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has warned drug suppliers not to temp procurement officers with bribes, saying they don’t need to pay anyone to win a contract. And Masebo has warned Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) handle the drug procurement function with caution. Addressing drug suppliers, Thursday, Masebo cautioned procurement officers to never get themselves messed up. “Don’t give 10 percent [bribe] to the Procurement officers, make sure that you do the right thing. The 10 per cent issue is gone, we don’t want it. There will be no...



