Former First lady Maureen Mwanawasa addresses a gathering during the 10th memorial celebrations of her late husband President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Cathedral of the Holy Cross on August 19, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Law Association of Zambia has suspended former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa’s practicing license with immediate effect. According to a letter addressed to the acting Chief Justice, the deputy Chief Justice, judges, magistrates, among others, which was signed by LAZ Midlands honorary secretary Silas Mambwe, the association has ordered that the firm, Messrs Levy Mwanawasa and Company under which Maureen practices, must be closed with immediate effect. “Take notice that the above named legal practitioner has been suspended from practicing law with immediate effect. By this notice, the said practitioner...