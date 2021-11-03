THE Anti-Corruption Commission has intercepted and seized 47 trucks loaded with Mukula logs en route to Namibia, Zimbabwe, with unknown final destinations. And ACC says investigations into the illegal harvesting and transportation of mukula by some suspected politically exposed persons are still ongoing. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the mukula, which was being ferried by trucks belonging to ACK General Suppliers, was seized by the Commission, together with the trucks. She said 24 trucks were intercepted in Mongu, while 23 trucks were intercepted in Chirundu. “The...



