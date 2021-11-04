CHIEF Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says government was not invited to late president Micheal Sata’s memorial service. But PF has argued that government is not being truthful. In an interview, Kasanda said when she inquired about why government was not invited to the ceremony, the response was that “we thought you wouldn’t come”. “We did not receive any invitation sadly enough. Especially even myself who knew Mr Sata personally because he was my dad’s close friend, I did not even receive an invitation. And when asked they said ‘we thought...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.