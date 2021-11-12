Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima at the induction of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima says cancelling title deeds in Forest 27 can only be done through a court order or by invoking Presidential powers. In an interview, Muchima said he needed to have a good basis to re-gazzette the forest. “I don’t want to do things without following the law and if title deeds are given, I have no power to say ‘let us cancel this title deed’ it is either through the court or the Presidential power. When a title deed is given, you cannot stand…...