People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PEOPLE’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says the UPND took advantage of people’s desperation for a change of government and overdid it with their campaign promises. In an interview, Friday, Banda said the ruling party had sweet-talked people into believing that things would be okay. He said anyone who would have taken over government from PF would have looked better. “We don’t think that the UPND are going to deliver a lot of their promises because they over-promised. They overdid it, even the issue of free education, to…...