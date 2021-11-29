COMMISSIONER of Lands Lynn Habanji says it will not be an easy road to address the challenges of land administration in the country, but she is ready for it. And Ministry Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says government will not interfere in the operations of the media. Meanwhile, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says he is aware that youths are very expectant, and that he will “hit the ground running” in his new position. In an interview, Habanji said she would focus on…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.