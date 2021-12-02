POLICE in Lusaka have charged and arrested a 35-year-old Chinese national of Makeni for defilement, following a viral video showing the victim narrating how she was sexually abused by the suspect. The Police have also arrested the victim’s auntie aged 28 and charged her with Conspiracy to Defilement contrary to the Laws of Zambia. In a statement, Wednesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explained that the victim’s auntie, Febby Chabala, allegedly took her to a lodge in Chawama compound where she was defiled by the suspect identified as Mao Feng. He…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.