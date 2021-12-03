MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Luckson Kasonka says there was a huge push factor from beyond the rank of the Minister which awarded a fraudulent contract amounting K180 million signed in November 2020, to purchase 1,500 tricycles ambulances. And Dr Kasonka has revealed that Ministry of Health officers participated in the contract under difficult circumstances due to influence which he says extended to the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA). Meanwhile, Barakatel Investments Limited director Altaf Patel said the company was still trying to renegotiate the contract…...



