MINISTER of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has condemned the attack on Mpika FM Radio station by suspected UPND cadres during a live phone-in programme. In a statement, Friday, Kasanda, who is also chief government spokesperson, described the attack as disturbing, saying government prides itself in having eradicated cadre hooliganism. “Government is disturbed by reports of [the] attack on Mpika FM Radio station in Muchinga Province by suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cardres during a live phone-in programme on which an opposition Member of Parliament was being featured…....
