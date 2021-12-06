INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has hailed the reform-mindedness of the Zambian government as the country prepares to sign a three-year funded programme with the fund. Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane announced on Friday that government and the IMF mission to Zambia had reached a staff-level agreement on a programme under IMF’s Extended Credit Facility that envisages provision of financial support of US$1.4 billion over the next three years. Speaking to Reuters, Friday night, Georgieva said it was critical for the fund to move…...
