Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Lackson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Luckson Kasonka has disclosed that the entire Ministry of Health Procurement Department has been closed and put on suspension pending investigations by a joint task force. And Ministry of Health Director of Physical Planning and Medical Technology Raphael Mwanza says a “higher office” instructed the construction of 29 of 115 mini-hospitals to be done in one area. On Friday, a combined team of law enforcement agencies consisting of ACC, DEC and the Zambia Police conducted a search at the Ministry of…...