PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he hopes that no Zambian citizen is ever again oppressed, intimidated and prohibited from expressing their legal and democratic rights. Speaking during a Virtual Summit for Democracy which is being hosted by US President Joe Bidden, President Hichilema said his government was committed to doing things differently and better. “In our country Zambia, earlier this year we saw a democratic revival. The leading actors were the people of Zambia, young and old, male and female, rich and poor from all creeds, races and tribes, they are…...



