PF member of the central committee Paul Moonga says it’s “foolish” to think that the PF cannot consult former president Edgar Lungu on political issues just because he lost elections. In an interview, Moonga said Lungu had so much wisdom and knowledge about politics, and that President Hakainde Hichilema should ignore his advice at his peril. “We have our father in the name of Edgar Lungu, who we can go and consult when we go wrong. He is only going to retire from active politics but he will still remain…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.