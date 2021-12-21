LOCAL Government Minister Gary Nkombo says government will demolish all illegal establishments in the country even if it works against their political popularity. Speaking at the launch of the urban planning and housing observatory symposium, Monday, Nkombo said government would go to the extremes where necessary. “So we are determined and we are going to give you the support coming from government that we will not think with our hearts, we will think with our heads. And unless we repeal the laws that govern the establishment of housing settlements, we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.