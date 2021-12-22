THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority in collaboration with the Zambia Police has arrested Mirriam Namusokwe popularly known as ‘Aunty Milly’ and two others for selling a “Milly Multi-Purpose Juice” that is purported to cure a number of life-threatening diseases.

In a statement, Tuesday, ZAMRA senior Public Relations Officer Christabel IIiamupu warned individuals in the habit of advertising and selling medicinal products that had not undergone evaluation for safety, efficacy and quality that they risk being prosecuted if found wanting.

She further said the three suspects had been released on police bond and would appear in court soon.

“The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority in collaboration with the Zambia Police has apprehended three people [for] selling a Milly Multi-Purpose Juice that claims to cure a number of life-threatening diseases including diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, heart failure, asthma and other medical conditions. The suspects include; Mirriam Namusokwe, female aged 40 years, Aaron Mando, male aged 25 years, and Henry Banda, male aged 32 years, all of Chamba Valley, Lusaka. The three have been jointly charged for placement on the market medicine without approval from the Authority and selling medicine in a place other than a pharmacy or health facility contrary to Sections 39 (1) (3) and 44 (1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia,” read the statement.

“The suspects have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon. The Authority wishes to sternly warn unscrupulous individuals who are in the habit of advertising and selling medicinal products that have not undergone evaluation for safety, efficacy and quality, therefore, putting unsuspecting members of the public at health risk. Those found wanting will be prosecuted according to existing laws.”