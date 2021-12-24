RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says Zambians voted for change and not to be rendered poorer than they are or to be subjected to harassment by government. And PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says the UPND administration should leave street vendors on the streets until acceptable alternatives are found for them. On Wednesday, Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo directed the local authority to ensure that street vendors were taken to designated trading places. “We will not allow disorder to be a part of the business in this district…...



