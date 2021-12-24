FORMER Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says as chairperson of the disciplinary committee, he will ensure that sanity is restored to the former ruling party. Commenting on his appointment as PF chairperson of the disciplinary committee, Ngulube said the committee would bring back the lost discipline. “This is the second time I am getting appointed to the same position; the first time was in 2015. So I don’t take it lightly. I think I just want to commend the central committee for the confidence they have shown…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.