Officer in charge for the female inmates at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility speaks when the first lady made some donations on November 15, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says government will next year recruit 1,613 correctional officers to mitigate the inmate and staff deficit ratio, further disclosing that 248 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms. And Mwiimbu says President Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 1,018 inmates. Addressing the media, Friday, Mwiimbu said government would next year recruit 1,613 correctional officers to mitigate the inmate and staff deficit ratio. “Having experienced prison life, his Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia is aware of the numerous…...