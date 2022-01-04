ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says it is not ZIALE’s intention to steal money from students by making them fail, further proposing that pre-examinations should maybe be given to learners before they are admitted to the institution. The recently announced Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) bar exam results revealed that only one student passed out of 400. But in an interview, Kabesha said certain requirements for students to be accepted in the school of law in some universities were kind of compromised. “First we are coming from a background…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.