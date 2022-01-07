FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the PF will use the UPND’s failure to deliver on its promises as an added advantage to win the 2026 general elections. In an interview, Mwila said the UPND stood on anthills to criticise the PF that they had failed to run the economy but never told citizens that they would suffer more under their regime. “I think when someone wants to take over power or wants to come into government, all political parties make promises to the Zambian people. I always refer…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.