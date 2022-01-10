People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says his party has a better chance of winning the Kabwata by-election than the PF and UPND. In an interview, Friday, Banda said Kabwata residents already felt let down by the UPND. “I don’t know which people are saying it is between PF and UPND because we are on the ground and we know what people are saying. First of all, people feel let down already by the UPND in Kabwata Constituency. To a greater extent, they want to make sure that…...