PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says his party has a better chance of winning the Kabwata by-election than the PF and UPND. In an interview, Friday, Banda said Kabwata residents already felt let down by the UPND. “I don’t know which people are saying it is between PF and UPND because we are on the ground and we know what people are saying. First of all, people feel let down already by the UPND in Kabwata Constituency. To a greater extent, they want to make sure that…...
