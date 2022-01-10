SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya says the collective objective of the UPND government is to ensure that all those who participated in the looting of resources are held accountable. And Bwalya says the PF should stop insulting the media by suggesting that they are clapping for the UPND administration over the arrests of former government officials. The State House official was speaking following complaints from former Cabinet Ministers that President Hakainde Hichilema was abusing the police to harass the opposition members. Bwalya said…...



