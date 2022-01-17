Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Luckson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Luckson Kasonka says government has enough COVID-19 test kits but has decided to halt mass testing because some individuals had started testing for fun, which was a wastage of resources. In an interview, Prof Kasonka said covid testing would only be accorded to individuals who presented with symptoms. “We are dealing with many things. Malaria is around and we are still testing for it. We are still testing for TB. If we put all the resources in testing for COVID-19, what…...