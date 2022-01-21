Transparency International Zambia says it excepts that all the corruption cases which were referred to the Drug Enforcement Commission by the Financial Intelligence Centre will now be acted upon now that Mary Chirwa is in charge of the law enforcement agency. In an interview, Thursday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said Chirwa’s move from FIC to DEC was a positive step. “We hope that a lot of cases that the FIC forwarded to the DEC, because the FIC could only refer cases, they do not have any prosecutorial authority or…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.