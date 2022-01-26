THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Director General Bernice Mwale and Principal Regulatory Officer regulatory officer Brian Kabika for corrupt practices and wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure respectively. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Mwale and Kabika, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, failed to comply with applicable procedure and regulations when processing license number PL/ 5- 00091/19, in favour of Honeybee Pharmacy. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority…...



